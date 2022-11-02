Following the release of the final installment in his Hilter Wears Hermes series, Westside Gunn spoke about getting to work with RZA and Swizz Beatz. The Buffalo rapper discussed how the collaborations came together during an interview with Fader published on Wednesday.

“It’s been a dream of mine since day one to be on the RZA beat,” Gunn revealed to the outlet. “And to have that sound — this is what I’m begging him for, like ‘Bro, I need this.’ I got it [and] I’m thankful. It’s not the end of me and RZA. We have more.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

As for working with Swizz Beatz, Gunn said: “Swizz is fam. That’s my guy. He’s kicked a lot of knowledge to me. Me and him done talked and hung out for hours. People like Swizz, I always wanna impress, because he a OG. He’s big into art like I’m big into art. We connect on a whole other level.”

Other noteworthy names to receive credits on the 10 include A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and more.

Gunn also discussed ideas he’s got in store for forthcoming Griselda collaborations: “Stove God Cooks is a mastermind, a punchline king, a coke rap giant. We was talking last night: As soon as he came in from the airport, I said, ‘You know we gotta start working on your album, right?’ Me and Boldy [James] already talking. Me and Jay Worthy already talking. And YN Billy — I done had YN Billy since he was 18. He’s 22 now, and he’s ready. He’s coming out with a Gangsta Grillz [mixtape] with Drama.”

“It’s probably gonna be YN Billy, then Boldy or Stove or Jay Worthy,” he added. “But we never stop working. Rome [Streetz] got a project already with Conductor [Williams]. That’s another exclusive nobody knows about. That’s both family, that’s both Griselda, and like I said, we don’t stop.”

10 was released late last month, ahead of Gunn’s other upcoming project, Michelle Records. Speaking about the record with Fader, Gunn described it as having a “totally different vibe” from 10, adding that it’s “pretty much halfway done.”

Check out Westside Gunn’s full interview with Fader below.

