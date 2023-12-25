X4's "Call My Bluff" Is A Peek Behind The Curtain Of What We Can Expect From Him

A couple of days ago we highlighted a new artist that has been gaining some buzz. This young buck hails from the West Coast. More specifically, he calls Los Angeles, California home. His name is X4 and he recently dropped his debut project.

The Most Important features a tight nine-song tracklist. Guest appearances include Remble, a frequent collaborator of his, Lil Vada, TruCarr, and 03 Greedo. With him being from Cali, X4 has embraced that familiar West Coast sound that features gangsta rap and bouncy tunes. He has a deep and fairly monotone delivery, however, it has a swagger to it.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Blames Himself For Being Seen As "Uncivilized"

Listen To "Call My Bluff" By X4

The lead single "Call My Bluff" is what we believe to be a good introductory song for him. It has violent lyrics like, "Catch him at night, at that light, like Tupac, we gon' hit him up (Fah-fah-fah) / We stripped him for his s***, now is time to split the chilly up." FBEAT, who produces every song on the project, delivers a spacey and almost futuristic vibe. X4 brings some solid flows and a catchy hook to the table as well. Give the track a spin above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Call My Bluff," by X4? Is this the best track from The Most Important, why or why not? Is he one of the hottest up-and-comers from the West Coast in recent memory? Who do you think he is most similar to, or is he unique? Who would you like to see X4 work with in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around X4. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

F*** all my O-P-P's, hope they D-I-E

I ain't with the lil pups, b****, I'm at the T-O-P

N**** got his lil' s*** took, couldn't be me

Heard his lil' song, everything he said was C-A-P

Better watch yo' mouth, I got n****s gon' go for me

Since he actin' tough, we gon' pull up right up on me and see

Read More: Mariah Carey Shatters Spotify's Single-Day Streaming Record