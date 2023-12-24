X4 Arrested, His Instagram Story Suggests

Up-and-coming Los Angels rapper X4 recently took to his Instagram Story– or perhaps someone from his team did– to suggest that he's currently in prison. Moreover, on a black background, his account simply posted "FREE X4," and no other details about this alleged arrest emerged as of writing this article. For those unaware, the West Coast MC is among many other lyricists bubbling in the underground right now, one who's poised to become a big name. For example, he recently released his debut mixtape The Most Important, on which he displayed some creative flows, charisma, and potential to hone his craft.

Furthermore, this arrest is especially disheartening amid the holiday season, as this is a time for family that unfortunately can't stop harsher realities. Sadly, X4 is not alone in this struggle, as many other rappers and artists either faced arrests from authorities or are in the middle of legal trouble. One other recent instance of this is that of HoneyKomb Brazy, whom officials arrested just a few days ago on Wednesday (December 20). This reportedly relates to various gun and drug charges, and we're still waiting to see whether this will halt this career or whether it can be sidestepped with accountability.

X4 Reportedly Arrested

Fortunately, we have other cases apart from X4 in rap's legal space that took on more positive connotations, at least when only looking at an artist's freedom and not the validity of their crimes. Quando Rondo was able to secure bond for $100K, and will reportedly now be on house arrest for the holidays. As such, we expect that he'll be able to spend time with his loved ones at least a little bit and use this time to cool off and reflect. Hopefully the up-and-comer is able to achieve similar conditions, and then fully hold himself up to his accused behavior.

Meanwhile, other hip-hop figures seek to change the legal conditions that currently constrict them. There is perhaps no better contemporary example of this than NBA YoungBoy's house arrest, which is still subject to modifications. Within the coming days or weeks, we might get more info on what happened with X4. For more news and the latest updates on that, keep checking in with HNHH.

