X4 Is A Newcomer But Posesses A Ton Of Swagger On His Debut Tape "The Most Important"

We have another HNHH debut alert! This time it is coming from the West Coast, specifically Los Angeles, California. A lot of the new artists that are gaining attention have been from the East Coast predominantly. But, X4 is looking to draw some ears and eyes back toward the opposite end of the United States.

Not much is known about him, but he has been releasing music to streaming since 2022. X4's first output came in the form of the single, "Not Regular" featuring Remble. He is one of the few features that lands on X's debut album, The Most Important. This project certainly has the West Coast bounce and funk that is widely known from the region.

Listen To The Most Important By X4

If we had to compare him to another artist from the area, Tyga might be the best one. X4 possesses a smooth and cool delivery like Tyga. His beats are fairly similar as well. The best tracks in our opinion include "Call My Bluff" and "Rich S***" with Lil Vada. "Call My Bluff" was the lone and lead single to the tape. Before this, he released a trio of EPs and even had a freestyle on The Corner Store LA's Instagram.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new debut album, The Most Important, by X4? What tracks are you gravitating toward the most on the first few listens? Does he have what it takes to be a star from the West Coast? After hearing this, what do you think his best qualities are and what can he improve upon? Who had the best guest apperance here?

The Most Important Tracklist:

Call My Bluff Own Thing Big Dog Status with 03 Greedo Maserati Truc with Remble 10K Rich S*** with Lil Vada Out My Feelings Live with TruCarr Raccs

