Juice WRLD & Eminem Make Their Mark On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

As we round out 2023, this week still held some compelling and hard-hitting hip-hop releases to highlight on our new Fire Emoji playlist update. Sure, the schedule is slowing down a little bit, but never underestimate a heartfelt, important, and gut-wrenching song to make us look back on the year– or past few years, rather. Yet that's exactly what Juice WRLD, Eminem, and benny blanco provided with their new single, "Lace It." It's a cut about addiction, substance abuse, its cyclical horrors, and perseverance that hits right at your core thanks to excellent anecdotal expressions and respectful topical focus. The perspectives here are downright cutting: one from a recovered user and one voice whose talent and contributions to this world were cut tragically short, but still lives on forever.

While the rest of our Fire Emoji playlist isn't as pivotal message-wise, we still had plenty of quality releases to shout out. Leading the way in that regard is the new grimy yet glistening album from Conway The Machine and Wun Two, Palermo. "Cold Dish," with assistance from Goosebytheway, is a particularly jazzy and hazy standout, on which the Drumwork boss still maintains his charisma and boisterous demeanor through sharp lines. There's similar lyrical precision on Russ' new song, "Said It Freestyle," which is a relentless series of reflective verses, expertly woven themes, and intriguing flows and wordplay.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also included the new Central Cee track, "Entrapreneur." It mixes his shimmery UK drill style and flows with grounded subject matter and a slightly more melancholy beat than usual. Speaking of drill, Lil Mabu is asking Fivio Foreign for a lesson on "TEACH ME HOW TO DRILL." It's actually quite the comical cut, as the genre's controversial white guest trades tropes with one of its leaders right now. No description could do it justice; just look up some context, and marvel in its bizarre nature.

Meanwhile, we'd be remiss not to mention the new 03 Greedo single, "Recess," which is equally fiery and melodic. Finally, AJ Tracey comes through with some truly classic grime vibes on "Wifey Riddim 4." Let us know what your favorite release on Fire Emoji was this week– and what we missed, too. Check the playlist out above and check back in with HNHH for the latest great music releases around the clock.

