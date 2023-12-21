03 Greedo Slides On Captivating Track "Recess"

03 Greedo has a smash with this one.

03 Greedo is an artist who has given his fans a lot of music over the years. Overall, it has not been an easy road for him. If you recall, he spent quite a bit of time in prison. However, he was finally able to get out, much to the delight of his fans. He is has dropped a whole lot of music since then, and the fans are being kept. It has been awesome to see him enjoy his freedom and continue doing what he loves. After all, he is great at it and he possesses a special gift in this music game.

Recently, fans were blessed with the song "Rich On Grape Street." Today, they were blessed with something new. Below, you can find a YouTube stream for the song "Recess." Once again, this is another banger that will leave you feeling very satisfied. Greedo has a great voice and he translates this into buttery smooth flows and some cadences that ride the beat to perfection.

03 Greedo Shines

As for the production here, we get some really nice soft synths, as well as guitar lines that add some flare. As for the drums, they are loud but not too overpowering. The 808s make this song nice and bouncy as Greedo repeats "Recess" over and over. This is a track you definitely have to check out this weekend.

Let us know what you think of this 03 Greedo track, in the comments section below. What are some of your favorite Greedo tracks and projects? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. 2024 is sure to be a great year for the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Better go to recess, ain't doing no texting
I be running up the checks, man, it ain't no recession
I be sending out bowls, you be sending out messages
You ain't rolling up gas, you be rolling in Teslas

