Conway The Machine, Wun Two, And Goosebytheway Collaborate For Irresistible Cut "Cold Dish"

Conway the Machine and Wun Two have just come through with a new tape right before the holiday season comes to a close. The Buffalo product has been constantly hard at work. In 2023, he has five total projects to show for it. This newest one is called Palermo.

We have covered this project extensively. Four songs were a part of its rollout, so there is not a ton of new material here. Conway and Wun Two's collaboration album is just 10 songs and another two of them are either interludes or skits. However, there is a track we would like to draw your attention to if you are going to check this LP out.

Listen To "Cold Dish" By Conway the Machine, Wun Two, And Goosebytheway

"Cold Dish" features a hook from Goosebytheway, before Conway comes into rap one verse. The production might be the best element here. It has this entrancing feeling, with an alluring saxophone loop. Wun Two makes you feel as if you are a gangster or mysterious man walking down an alley late at night. After Conway is done rapping, they do the smart thing by letting the beat ride out the rest of the way. You can check out the song above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I got all of the tangibles

Ask about me they say "Machine an animal" (That boy crazy)

90% of these n****s, I'm not a fan of you (I don't f*** with y'all)

That's how I know I got the upper hand on you

I should write a f****n' manual on how to run up your bag without the Fedеrales jammin' you

Yeah, play with me if you want to, I'mma show you what this hammеr do

