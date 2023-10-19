Sheedts & G Herbo Throw A Rockstar Party On “Remember”

If Sheedts isn’t on your radar yet, you should definitely tap in. The Philly-based rapper has been garnering some significant attention over the past few months, culminating in the release of his latest single, “Remember” ft. G Herbo. The record arrived a month after he released the single without any assistance. However, his moody delivery and Herbo’s gruff flow pair together perfectly. They deliver an infectious bop as a result of such potent musical chemistry.

Sheedts’ melodic inflections glide over the dreamy and spacey production for a song that truly sounds like it’s bound to have every party and nightclub lit. There’s a touch of Post Malone’s influence that penetrates through the hook, although Sheedts’s sound is far more raw. Plus, it’s equipped with a dance move that G Herbo also picks up in the music video. This song undoubtedly has all the qualities to take Sheedts to the next level. Additionally, it marks another stellar verse from G Herbo who has been on an impeccable feature run over the past year.

Read More: Who Is G Herbo?

Sheedts Eyes A 2024 Takeover

Earlier this year, Sheedts inked a deal with Great Day Records, a label launched by Baroline Diaz in partnership with Todd Moscowitz’s Santa Anna and Alamo Records. At 18 years old, he’s already made significant strides in his career. Following the release of 2022's 5ive, he came through with C My Side. Boasting 12 songs in total, including “It’s TS,” C My Side served as an excellent introductory project for this new chapter in his career.

Besides G Herbo, he’s already gained some major co-signs in the industry from Rob 49, Babyface Ray, YG, Wallo, and more. We anticipate that he’s going to be making a bigger impact on the rap game in the following year. Check out his new single, “Remember” ft. G Herbo. Is Sheedts the next one up? Sound off in the comment section below.

Read More: G Herbo Drops “Strictly 4 My Fans 2” Mixtape, Featuring GloRilla

Quotable Lyrics

And you know I don’t give a f*ck ‘bout a check

Wake up, buy you a new Rolex, fuck it

And I ain’t duckin’, my pistol, I’m tuckin’

You know that I bust it in public

You know I bust like 9, 10 times, we keep on f*ckin’ and f*ckin’