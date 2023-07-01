Diddy Donates $150k To DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation

Diddy donated a whopping $150,000 to DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation after the organization’s first-ever golf tournament in Miami, earlier this week. Khaled shared the massive check he received from Diddy on Instagram while thanking the Bad Boy mogul.

“Donation alert! That’s right, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, donating $150K to We the Best Foundation. Biggest donation alert. Let’s go,” Khaled began in a video posted to his Instagram page. “Bless up, my brother. Family for life. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, he came in right there with the biggest donation for the foundation — We the Best Foundation — from Sean Combs Foundation.”

Diddy With DJ Khaled

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 11: Sean Combs (L) and co-host DJ Khaled attend the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He continued: “Diddy, we appreciate you. Thank you for this. Kids are gonna love it. The young world’s gonna love it. The community’s gonna love it. You always do this. You did this now. You’ve been doing this forever, for decades and we appreciate you for all the supporting and helping everybody. We love you.”

From there, he reflected on everyone who was in attendance at the event. Others included Jeezy, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Timbaland, and more. “Everybody that came out yesterday to the Big Golf Classic, it was so beautiful,” he said. “Mama Diddy, we love you. You know what it is. Puff, God bless you.” In the caption of his post, he added: “Bless up my brother @diddy !! BIGGEST DONATION ALERT!! Thank you for this amazing donation for the @wethebestfoundation and the kids!! LOVE BROTHER! LOVE IS THE ONLY WAY! Everyone the silent auction is still open!! Link in my bio!! LETS GO!!”

DJ Khaled Shares Diddy’s Donation

According to the organization’s mission statement, the We the Best Foundation works to support non-profit organizations and individuals in underserved communities “in efforts that aid them towards becoming the best version of themselves.” Check out DJ Khaled’s post on Instagram above.

