Diddy spoke at DJ Khaled’s 47th birthday party over the weekend, praising the God Did artist for being “so lovable.”

“For real Khaled, I was trying to think about like what I was going to say when I was giving you a toast and I was just like you’re one of the best friends a person can have,” Diddy said. “Your level of loyalty, your level of light, your fearlessness, your positive energy. Then like you’re so lovable.”

“I appreciate your loving me as a friend. You was king down here in Miami and look at you now. God did!” Diddy continued in his speech.

“Khaled means immortal and I have to say the only thing to survive is the songs. The songs will survive. Your songs, your hits, and your talent will live on forever. Happy Birthday DJ Khaled make some noise,” Diddy also added.

Khaled released his latest album, God Did, back on August 26, 2022. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, while selling 107,500 album-equivalent units. It’s earned Khaled five nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Earlier this year, Diddy attended Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony. Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Jay-Z, and more were also in attendance.

“You are the definition of, if you wanna make something happen, you gotta put in that work and make it happen,” Diddy remarked at the event. “I’ve seen you from when we didn’t have nothing, from when we were just coming out from the mud.”

