foundation
- MusicYoung Dolph's "Dolph Day" Heading To Multiple Cities To Honor Rapper's MemoryCelebrations of the late Memphis rapper's life and legacy began in his hometown and also hit Dallas, Atlanta, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Donates $150k To DJ Khaled's We The Best FoundationDiddy contributed a massive donation to DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation.By Cole Blake
- MusicOffset Gifted With Georgia Legislative Black Caucus AwardThe Atlanta-Fulton Foundation gave him the Legacy in Hip-Hop award for his artistic and community contributions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTentacion Foundation Helps Mississippi Residents Amid Water CrisisThe XXXTentacion Foundation has made a significant donation to help Jackson, Mississippi amid an ongoing water crisis.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Donates $100,000 To Breonna Taylor FoundationMegan Thee Stallion is donating $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation on the one-year anniversary of Taylor's death.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBill Gates Pledges $150 Million To Making Future COVID-19 Vaccine AccessibleBill Gates says he will donate $150 million to making a vaccine accessible to all, if one is made.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElton John Starts $1 Million COVID-19 Emergency Fund For People With HIVElton John donated $1 million to help those battling HIV during the COVID-19 outbreak.By Cole Blake
- SocietyStudent Promised College Scholarship In 2007 Now Being Told She Can't Have ItThe real-life "Scott's Tots."By Cole Blake
- MusicNipsey Hussle Foundation Receives Giant Donation From Atlantic Records: ReportAtlantic Records reportedly made a six-figure donation to the cause.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson's Spokesperson Makes Surprise "Mystery" AnnouncementA foundation has been created in Michael Jackson's name.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Human Rights Foundation Responds To “World Fest” Line Up Amid Nicki Minaj DropThe Human Rights Foundation has spoken. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Shuts Down Substance Abuse Foundation After Shading Her HusbandWendy Williams has announced that she is dissolving The Hunter Foundation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Reveals Music & Arts Foundation For Underserved CommunitiesKhalid is giving back to the community.By Aida C.
- MusicKhalid Claps Back After Someone Says He Turned His Back On His HometownKhalid details some of what he's done in his community.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTaraji P. Henson Opens Up About Her Current Struggle With DepressionTaraji P. Henson spoke to Variety about the hazardous ruins of a male-dominated Hollywood.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteph & Ayesha Curry Launch STEM Scholarship Program For Young WomenSteph & Ayesha Curry launch new scholarship for young women.By Milca P.