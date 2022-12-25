XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has teamed up with Polo G‘s mother Stacia Mac, to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi. Working through the XXXTentacion Foundation, the two have made a significant donation of bottled water. The city has been going through a water crisis for seven months.

“When my son conceived this foundation, his dream was to help those in need, especially young children, troubled youth and people who are ignored by society,” Bernard said in a statement. “Stacia brought the Jackson issue to my attention, and after learning more about the resident’s [sic] plight, I realized it was in direct alignment with what Jahseh (XXXTentacion) wanted to accomplish.”

Mac also added: “Based on Jackson’s history, this crisis is a result of systemic racism and economic inequality. So we have to step in and assist our people before things gradually get worse.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba thanked both Bernard and Mac for the assistance in a press release.

“I thank Dr. Tom Ellison and Project Help for enlisting the aid of the XXXTentacion Foundation and Ms. Cleopatra Bernard,” they said. “The truckloads of water provided by the foundation [are] essential for our children and elderly. We are deeply moved by their actions. The doctors, volunteers, countless hours, exceptional expertise and time spent away from home to ensure that all Jackson residents have access to clean, reliable and safe drinking water.”

Additionally, the XXXTentacion Foundation has partnered with Project Help to help offer medical attention to locals. The organization works with over 4,500 volunteer doctors to provide disaster relief.

