Water crisis
- MusicXXXTentacion Foundation Helps Mississippi Residents Amid Water CrisisThe XXXTentacion Foundation has made a significant donation to help Jackson, Mississippi amid an ongoing water crisis.By Cole Blake
- SocietyMississippi Residents File Lawsuit Due To Water CrisisFour residents of Jackson, MS have sued the state after weeks without water.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Claims There Is Something Wrong With Atlanta's WaterCardi says the water has been bothering her skin.By Thomas Galindo
- EntertainmentJaden & Jada Smith Go To Flint To Reveal "Water Box" Filtration SystemJaden Smith and Jada Smith are doing more than the government to ensure Flint has clean water.By Aron A.
- SocietyLupe Fiasco Gives Credit To Mos Def Song For His Clean Water Initiative"New World Water" laid the foundation for Lupe's awareness of the water crisis.By Zaynab
- SocietyFilm On Flint Water Crisis Sparks Controversy Since City Is Still AffectedSocial media users say all proceeds from the film should go to the city. By Chantilly Post
- Society1,700 Residents Of Flint, Michigan File A Lawsuit Against The EPAResidents of Flint, Michigan seek $722.4 million in damages from the EPA.By hnhh