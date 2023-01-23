XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra “Cleo” Bernard, shared a post for her late son on Instagram, Monday, in honor of his birthday. XXXTencation would’ve been 25 years old.

“Happy Birthday Jah, another year without you here physically, however you will always live in our hearts and memories,” Cleo wrote. “Your amazing fans have continued to support you, and keep your legacy thriving. We are eternally grateful for them and the times we’ve shared.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: A view of a tribute to slain rapper XXXtentacion during day 2 of Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

She continued: “Here’s to continuing to have you touch millions of hearts around the world LLJ!”

Numerous fans joined Cleo in wishing X a happy birthday in the comments of her post.

Also celebrating X’s birthday, a new track from the late rapper featuring Lil Uzi Vert titled “I’m Not Human” was released. Uzi previously addressed appearing on a posthumous song for X back in 2021 on Instagram Live. At the time, he was hesitant to do so.

“He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going onstage—I was on tour with the Weeknd—he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid, and it was really good,” Uzi explained. “I would love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist. … I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want? Especially if they really fucked with me, like, what if that’s all wrong?”

Check out XXXTentacion’s mother’s post for the late rapper here.