Rihanna Makes Massive Donation To Homeless Vets

Rihanna prefers to stay out of the spotlight most of the time these days. Ever since delivering a massive performance at this year’s Super Bowl where she announced her second pregnancy, RiRi hasn’t been seen out much. She did eventually give birth to that baby last month. While details still aren’t clear she reportedly gave birth in early August. Another report shared by TMZ claimed that she felt her family was “complete” after having two children with rapper A$AP Rocky. Rocky himself claimed that the name of their second child would be revealed soon a few weeks ago, though that hasn’t happened yet.

Now Rihanna is back in the news again, though it’s not for anything she made a public show of. According to Page Six, she’s made a major new donation to the Always For The People Foundation. The foundation seeks to help homeless and disabled veterans in Los Angeles. It’s not the first time that Rihanna has given her time and money to help veterans. Though she almost never, does so with cameras, media of any kind present.

Rihanna Giving Back To Vets In LA

Rihanna steps up once again, making a huge donation to LA's homeless veterans. 💖



Despite her absence from the public light, Rihanna has received some flack from other musicians recently. First, she was called out by Noname on the rapper’s new album Sundial. She took aim at RiRi, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Kendrick Lamar for their support of nationalist institutions, the NFL and Super Bowl in particular. She also caught some heat from Azealia Banks during a recent Instagram story rant. Banks went off on a number of figures in rap music following a Hip Hop 50 post.

Thankfully, there are plenty of stars who still have a lot of respect for Rihanna. Selena Gomez specifically cited RiRi’s album Good Girl Gone Bad as a point of comparison for her own upcoming project. What do you think of Rihanna quietly making a massive donation to help homeless and disabled veterans in LA? Let us know in the comment section below.

