Sean Paul Calls For Help After Hurricane Melissa Destroys Parts Of Jamaica

BY Tallie Spencer 218 Views
Sean Paul Performs At The Pacific Coliseum
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - AUGUST 26: Sean Paul performs on stage during PNE Summer Nights Concerts at Pacific Coliseum on August 26, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Sean Paul will personally match every dollar donated to Food for the Poor Jamaica, up to $50,000.

Sean Paul is stepping up for his people. The dancehall legend is doing his part to help minimize the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, the catastrophic storm that’s currently tearing through the Caribbean. Reports confirm the Category 5 hurricane has left dozens dead and thousands displaced across Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. Even Sean Paul himself felt the full impact of the devastation. The Kingston native has been documenting the chaos from his Jamaica home. Currently, torrential rain and flooding has swept across the island, making travel impossible and communication spotty in certain areas.

Furthermore, the Grammy-winning artist is personally affected but is actively using his platform to rally support. In a video posted to Instagram, Sean Paul appeared visibly emotional as he called on fans to lend a helping hand.

"Right now, my island of Jamaica is going through a really tough time," he said. "Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage, and many of our brothers and sisters are struggling — families displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in need of help."

Moreover, to bring relief to those hit hardest, the Sean Paul Foundation has teamed up with Food for the Poor Jamaica. As one of the country’s largest humanitarian organizations, they help provide food, shelter, and emergency supplies. Sean Paul also announced he’ll personally match every dollar donated up to $50,000, doubling the impact of fan contributions.

"I’m asking all my fans, friends, and supporters worldwide, if you can, please give what you can. Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together, we can make a big difference," he wrote.

As cleanup efforts continue across the island, Sean Paul’s message remains one of hope and unity. “We’re stronger together,” he wrote. “Let’s help rebuild Jamaica.” You can donate to the Sean Paul Foundation’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund via the link in his bio or go to foodforthepoorja.org/seanpaulfoundation to donate now.

