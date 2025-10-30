Sean Paul Calls For Help After Hurricane Melissa Destroys Parts Of Jamaica

Moreover, to bring relief to those hit hardest, the Sean Paul Foundation has teamed up with Food for the Poor Jamaica. As one of the country’s largest humanitarian organizations, they help provide food, shelter, and emergency supplies. Sean Paul also announced he’ll personally match every dollar donated up to $50,000, doubling the impact of fan contributions.

"I’m asking all my fans, friends, and supporters worldwide, if you can, please give what you can. Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together, we can make a big difference," he wrote.