Lil Durk Sells Out United Center For A Second Time: Watch

Lil Durk is easily one of the biggest artists in Chicago right now. Overall, this success is very much deserved. He has been delivering some truly incredible albums over the past few years. Moreover, he continues to increase his profile by being featured on nearly every single big hip-hop album. On top of all of this, he has been giving back to his community in some pretty unique ways. At this point, he is having his moment in the spotlight, and his fans are very excited about where he goes from here.

Over the weekend, Lil Durk hosted two concerts in Chicago at the United Center. Unfortunately, the first night was madness due to a false call about an active shooter. This subsequently led to some merch kiosks being stolen from. Some of these clips went viral on social media, and it was a bad look for an otherwise positive and amazing performance. On Sunday night, Durk had a chance to deliver a more subdued performance, and that is exactly what happened.

Lil Durk Does It Again

Naaa Durk really sold out the United center in Chicago back to back nights pic.twitter.com/ZgPTD9smsv — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 14, 2023

According to DJ Akademiks, Lil Durk was able to sell out the entire United Center for a second night in a row. In a world where a lot of artists are struggling to sell out arenas, this is a huge accomplishment. Of course, this all took place in Durk’s hometown, which just goes to show that his people are rocking with him. Also, given the turbulent nature of Saturday’s performance, it is very cool to see people still showing up on Sunday. It is yet another example of the kind of reach Durk has right now.

Hopefully, Durk is able to pull similar crowds across the country. It would be a great look not just for himself, but hip-hop as a whole. Let us know what you think of Durk and his music, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

