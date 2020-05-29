looting
- MusicLil Durk Addresses Active Shooter And Merch Theft At Chicago ConcertWhile claims of an active shooter appear to be false, Durk did shout out the very real looters at his concert.By Ben Mock
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Shop Vandalized & LootedNipsey Hussle's "The Marathon Clothing" store had windows smashed as the entire block was vandalized.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeChicago Black Lives Matter Organizer Calls Lootings "Reparation""That makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes." By Noah John
- CrimeOver 100 Arrested In Chicago Amid Unrest & Looting After Police ShootingA night of civil unrest following the police shooting Sunday in Chicago has resulted in the arrests of more than 100 people.By Madusa S.
- MusicIce Cube Doesn't Want Looters Arrested, Offers To Pay $100K In Merchandise CostsIce Cube has offered to cover the $100K costs of merchandise looted from a Florida Walmart as long as no one who participated in the incident is arrested.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJake Paul Charged With Trespassing & Unlawful AssemblyYouTube Jake Paul has been charged with two misdemeanor crimes after his involvement in an Arizona looting incident.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeRetired St. Louis Police Captain Shot & Killed On Facebook Live: ReportDavid Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain, was shot and killed during a looting.By Alex Zidel
- RandomRiverside Police Smash Parked Car's Windows For No ReasonRiverside Country Sheriff's deputies marched through the street after declaring a largely peaceful protest, and they smashed some car windows along the way for no reason.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsWhy We Protest & Riot: Perspective From The Front LinesA report from the front lines of the Los Angeles protests, where thousands rallied in the streets seeking justice for George Floyd. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsLA Shop Owners Cuffed & Detained For Protecting Store From LootersA woman of color was placed in handcuffs after screaming for the police's attention when looters threatened to break into a nearby shop.By Alex Zidel
- GramLori Harvey Blasted Over George Floyd IG Post After Condemning LootersLori Harvey recently caught criticism after she made a post condemning Atlanta rioters, and now she returns with a post about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLori Harvey Says Atlanta Protests Went "Too Far" After Friend's Shop Is LootedLori Harvey comments after her friend's business got looted during the Atlanta protests.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersFoot Locker In Chicago Looted For All Of Its MerchandiseA Foot Locker on 54th and Wentworth in Chicago was looted for everything on Sunday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDennis Rodman Urges For Looting To End, Calls Rioters "Animals"Dennis Rodman released a new video on Instagram called "Rest In Power George Floyd."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsThe-Dream Slammed For Urging Protestors Not To Wreak Havoc On AtlantaAfter The-Dream begged protestors not to destroy property in Atlanta, many pointed out his blind spots when it comes to his wealth and privilege.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsJake Paul Catches Heat For Being In Middle Of Arizona Mall LootingJake Paul found himself in a peculiar situation on Saturday night.By Alexander Cole
- TechMark Zuckerberg Explains Why Facebook Isn't Taking Down Trump's Violent PostMark Zuckerberg explained why Facebook is not removing Trump's posts inciting violence on George Floyd protestors.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsTrump Attempts To Clarify Meaning Of Violent "Shooting" TweetDonald Trump tried to backtrack on his "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet, claiming that it was not a threat to protestors.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsTaylor Swift Slams Donald Trump For Violent Tweet About ProtestorsTaylor Swift tweeted directly at Donald Trump, slamming him for "feign[ing] moral superiority before threatening violence" and vowing to vote him out of office.By Lynn S.
- BeefCardi B Blasts Tomi Lahren For Criticizing Looting: "Mind Your Business"Cardi B put Tomi Lahren in her place after the political pundit questioned the purpose of looting as a form of protest in the wake of George Floyd's murder.By Lynn S.
- CrimeWaka Flocka Denounces Looting: "Why Trash Your Neighborhoods?"Waka Flocka took to social media to share his thoughts on looting as a form of protest as folks riot against the murder of George Floyd by police.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsCardi B Supports Protestors Looting, Encourages Followers To VoteCardi B made a PSA to her followers about police brutality, stressing that peaceful protests don't work and encouraging folks to vote in local elections.By Lynn S.