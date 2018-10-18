hints
- MusicFans Think Drake Hinted At Travis Scott Being On "For All The Dogs"Fans will always read deep into any content to confirm what's probably true regardless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Teases Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Release Date21 Savage may have just hinted that his collaborative project with Metro Boomin, "Savage Mode 2," is coming out next week.By Alex Zidel
- GamingRockstar Games Adds Vague Images To Website Prompting GTA 6 RumorsAn update to Rockstar Games' website has fans speculating about an announcement for a new game soon.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsNe-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Drop Hints That They've SplitNe-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have been dropping hints that their marriage might be over.By Lynn S.
- MusicZaytoven Teases “BeastMode 3” With FutureCould "Beastmode 3" be on the way?By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Continues To Tease His Mystery Girlfriend: "Gave Me More Than I Needed"Meek Mill is out here talking about marriage.By Alex Zidel
- GossipKylie Jenner's New Nails Spark Pregnancy RumoursDoes Kylie Jenner have a baby on the way?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Alludes To Retirement Again: "Rap Was Good To Me"Is Lupe Fiasco gone for good?By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean Seemingly Teases Music With Kendrick Lamar, SZA & André 3000Is the wait almost over?By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Channels Black Icons Ahead Of "Middle Child" ReleaseHe also shares wisdom from James Baldwin and Bob Marley.By Zaynab
- MusicDJ Whoo Kid Teases G-Unit Reunion: "Gotta Do Something This Year"DJ Whoo Kid may be hinting at a G-Unit homecoming in 2019.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Hints At Bronny Jr. Going To Duke: “Love Coach K”"Hope he’s still at the helm when my boys come up,” - LeBron James on Coach K.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Teases A New AlbumThe return of Joey Bada$$ may be imminent.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Hints That Next Season Of "Power" Could Be The LastIs "Power" coming to a close?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Abstract Hints At Possibly Leaving BrockhamptonIs there some drama in the Brockhampton camp?By Alex Zidel