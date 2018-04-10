cheated
- MusicDrake Calls Out Fan's Girlfriend At Show Who Cheated On Him"Marvins Room" must've hit different for the poor guy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMoneyBagg Yo Reveals He Cheated On Ari FletcherThe artist had to win her back.By Alexander Cole
- NewsToni Soleil Takes The Power Back On "Cheated" Featuring Luh KelToni Soleil & Luh Kel come through with an r&b duet on "Cheated."By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsDaBaby's Baby Mama Exposes Him For Allegedly Getting Another Woman PregnantDaBaby's baby mama, MeMe, crowns him as the "#1 capper" after discovering incriminating texts in his phone. By Noah C
- GossipSolange Knowles Reacts To Rumors That She Cheated On Her Ex-HusbandSolange wants people to chill.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNoah Cyrus Reacts To Lil Xan's Cheating Allegations With Heartbroken MessageLil Xan and Noah Cyrus' break-up is young love at its finest.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsStevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith Evans With Men & WomenIt's only been a day and there's already drama with Stevie J & Faith Evans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHalsey Gives Hint That G-Eazy Cheated On HerHalsey couldn't make it any more clear without spelling it out.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment21 Savage Cut Amber Rose Off After She Allegedly Cheated With His FriendAmber Rose reportedly cheated on 21 with one of his friends.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid's Wife Puts Him On Blast For Ignoring Divorce PapersShe claims she's writing a book about her experience "marrying a f--k n---a."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTristan Thompson's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence Amidst Cheating ScandalTristan's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig has a message for those making light of the cheating scandal.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTristan Thompson Cheated On Khloe Kardashian With 2 Women In New FootageFootage of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian in October surfaces.By Aron A.