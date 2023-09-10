Baby Keem’s “Scars” Shows Why He Is One Of The Most Exciting Artists Of The Decade

Back in 2021, there were plenty of fantastic records that were drawing heavy album-of-the-year consideration. But, one that you have to include on that list is Baby Keem's, The Melodic Blue. It is crazy to think that this project is already two years old. Sometimes, albums can grow stale in a short time after their release. However, with all of the various sounds and instrumentals that Keem attacks here, it is still holding its value to this day.

There are tons of outstanding tracks across this 16-track LP. The opening cut, "trademark usa" is a fan-favorite. The drone-like beat in the first half is very unique and Keem's lyrics cover a wide range of topics such as artists not taking risks in their music. That is all the California rapper does on The Melodic Blue. Other examples of this include the glitchy pop track "16" which is a beautiful closer to an ever-changing tracklist. Another cut here that is a stunner is "scars."

Listen To "Scars" Off The Melodic Blue From Baby Keem

This song draws a lot of inspiration from Kanye West's massively influential 2008 record, 808s & Heartbreak. Specifically, it samples the hit "Love Lockdown" which is very light on the instrumentation. "Scars" is also minimal but takes a different lyrical approach. Keem is passionately singing and rapping about how the toughest decisions in his life are messing with his mental fortitude. The multi-talent put out an impressive deluxe version in October 2022. Most of those songs really could have shown up on the original, which shows how much potential Keem still has left to tap into.

What were your initial thoughts on The Melodic Blue from Baby Keem? Was this one of the best albums of the last few years? Is he one of the most exciting artists in hip-hop today? Which song is your favorite off of this project? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the best throwbacks and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ask God (God)

Why this life You gave so hard?

Why all the choices that I make leave me with scars?

I feel like everyone I meet confuse my heart

