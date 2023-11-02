Metro Boomin And Gunna Took Us On An Intergalactic Odyssey With “Space Cadet”

Metro Boomin has quite a few classic projects under his belt in his career. One of those that is in the conversation for that title is NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. For some music aficionados, an album needs to be on the shelf for at least five years to see if it qualifies as an all-time great tape. Well, this project can enter those talks. On November 2, 2018, the St. Louis-born producer put out his highly-awaited debut album and there are plenty of highlights on it.

You have tracks like horn-synth laced "10 Freaky Girls," with 21 Savage, which is one of his many standout features. "No More" is another one with him, Travis Scott, and Kodak Black getting personal, rapping about their internal struggles. However, arguably the most wavy and vibey cut on here is "Space Cadet." Metro and Gunna proved they have chemistry in the past and this might be there best effort together.

Read More: Lil Nas X’s Tampon Halloween Costume Gets Backlash, Has This Bold Response To Haters

Relisten To "Space Cadet" From Metro Boomin And Gunna

There are so many fantastic elements to this cut. The twinkly synth-heavy beat sets up the perfect alley-oop for Gunna to float over. To no surprise, he does just that while flexing his wealth. It makes for such an easy listen. "Space Cadet" truly puts you into space as you get to go on the drug-filled joyride with them.

What were your initial thoughts on "Space Cadet" from Metro Boomin and Gunna? Is this still the best song on NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES? Do believe this is Metro's best project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Metro Boomin, as well as all of the best throwback jams.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bought a spaceship, now I'm a space cadet (Space cadet)

Big white mansion is my habitat (Habitat)

Aim a lot of sticks like it's laser tag (Laser tag)

F*** a rich b****, havin' rich sex (Rich sex)

Smoke a lot of trees, need a weed plant (Weed plant)

Addicted to codeine, where the lean at? (Where the lean at?)

Read More: Warren G Responds To Suge Knight Countering His 2pac Claims