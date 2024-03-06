Lil Uzi Vert's "Silly Watch" Embodies Everything About The Philly Rapper

Lil Uzi Vert had fans begging and pleading for a new album after his hit-filled record Luv Is Rage 2 dropped in late 2017. The Philly affiliate is one of the hardest rappers to trust when it comes to his promises of new music. But the wait was well worth it for fans as well as his bank account. When Eternal Atake finally hit streaming in March of 2020, it cleaned house with sales. Fans scooped up 288,000 copies, easily enough for a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. One of the reasons why it was so successful was because of Lil Uzi Vert's cut "Silly Watch."

The banger about his obsession with watches also catapulted Eternal Atake to having the fourth largest streaming week ever. "Silly Watch" is quintessential Uzi as he lives up to his stage name rapping at the fire rate of the SMG. The Supah Mario beat is also very addicting with its piano-led melody. Hardcore fans of his will know that this track had a different name.

Listen To "Silly Watch" By Lil Uzi Vert

According to Genius, the record was going to be referred to as "40 Glock." However, Supah Mario cleared things up on Twitter saying that it does not exist. When the tracklist was revealed that is when fans figured out that "Silly Watch" would be the new moniker. It has since become one of the most popular tracks on the sophomore LP and for good reason. Of course, it would go on to receive its deluxe, LUV vs. The World 2, a week later with more features.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a Richard Mille, this not a silly watch

All this money make me wan' hit my Diddy Bop

Tell the teller at the bank, um, just give me lots

At the dealer, I can't pull this s*** off the lot

Me and my boys, you know that we sharin' thots

I got n****s that be movin' the tan rock

