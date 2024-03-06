Former NFL Star Braylon Edwards Praised For Stopping Attempted Murder

Police in Detroit have praised former third-overall NFL pick Braylon Edwards for intervening in an attempted murder at a YCMA. Edwards was in the locker room last Friday when he heard an elderly man arguing with several younger men about their music. After the altercation turned physical, Edwards stepped in. “And then I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair. And he was about to slam it down on the counter," Edwards told local media.

Speaking after officers arrived at the scene, Framingham Hills police chief Jeff King said that Edwards "absolutely" saved the man's life. A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder as a result of the incident. When asked why he intervened, Edwards said "That's just what you do." Edwards played eight years in the NFL and is a beloved alum of Michigan.

Mark Andrews Saves Woman's Life During Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Elsewhere, the Ravens' Mark Andrew was also credited with saving a life recently. During a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix, an unidentified woman suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. As onboard medical personnel feared the worst, unable to find a consistent pulse, Andrews offered the use of his diabetes testing kit. With the use of the kit, flight staff were able to stabilize the woman's heart until the flight could land. The was first made public by Baltimore resident Andrew Springs, who was also on the flight.

However, Andrews has waived off any hero labels for himself. "In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the flight. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed," Andrews said via a statement released by the Ravens.

