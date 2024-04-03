Angel Reese Reveals Her WNBA Decision To Vogue

Angel Reese is easily one of the most electrifying players we have seen in college basketball. Overall, she has had a friendly rivalry with Caitlin Clark, who some believe can become the greatest women's hooper ever. The two played each other on Monday, and it was an instant classic game. Since that time, Reese has been put in an impossible position. She had to decide whether or not she would stay at LSU for another year, or go to the WNBA. Ultimately, this is a harder decision than it looks, mostly because of the NIL factor.

Today, Reese revealed her decision on in a new feature for Vogue. In this feature, Reese explained just how hard it was to make the decision. However, it is now confirmed that Reese has declared for the WNBA draft. She will now be in a draft class with Clark, and will likely be a lottery pick. In fact, it is very likely that she is the second pick in the draft. No matter what, this ushers in the end of an era at LSU. Reese was phenomenal with the school, and fans will remember her time there fondly.

Angel Reese Makes Up Her Mind

While she did win a National title, things haven't always been easy. Reese has been the subject of racist attacks and bad faith criticism while at LSU. She has also been the victim of sexism and AI-generated nudes. This is all because she plays with confidence, and some simply don't like that. Regardless, her WNBA career is promising, and we can't wait to see her face off against the Caitlin Clark at the professional level.

Let us know what you think of Angel Reese's decision, in the comments section down below. Do you believe she should have stayed an extra year in the NCAA? Where do you think she will go in the draft?

