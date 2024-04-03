Angel Reese Reveals Her WNBA Decision To Vogue

Angel Reese is taking her talents to the cover of vogue.

BYAlexander Cole
LSU v Iowa

Angel Reese is easily one of the most electrifying players we have seen in college basketball. Overall, she has had a friendly rivalry with Caitlin Clark, who some believe can become the greatest women's hooper ever. The two played each other on Monday, and it was an instant classic game. Since that time, Reese has been put in an impossible position. She had to decide whether or not she would stay at LSU for another year, or go to the WNBA. Ultimately, this is a harder decision than it looks, mostly because of the NIL factor.

Today, Reese revealed her decision on in a new feature for Vogue. In this feature, Reese explained just how hard it was to make the decision. However, it is now confirmed that Reese has declared for the WNBA draft. She will now be in a draft class with Clark, and will likely be a lottery pick. In fact, it is very likely that she is the second pick in the draft. No matter what, this ushers in the end of an era at LSU. Reese was phenomenal with the school, and fans will remember her time there fondly.

Read More: Angel Reese Becomes Shaq's First Reebok Signing

Angel Reese Makes Up Her Mind

While she did win a National title, things haven't always been easy. Reese has been the subject of racist attacks and bad faith criticism while at LSU. She has also been the victim of sexism and AI-generated nudes. This is all because she plays with confidence, and some simply don't like that. Regardless, her WNBA career is promising, and we can't wait to see her face off against the Caitlin Clark at the professional level.

Let us know what you think of Angel Reese's decision, in the comments section down below. Do you believe she should have stayed an extra year in the NCAA? Where do you think she will go in the draft? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Angel Reese Reveals Reason For Four-Game Absence

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National ChampionshipSportsAngel Reese In Tears While Describing Death Threats & Sexualization Since Winning National Title
Variety And Sportico's Sports And Entertainment Summit, Presented By City National Bank - ArrivalsSportsAngel Reese Responds After AI Nudes Go Viral On Social Media
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - PracticeSportsAngel Reese Responds To Rumor That She Was Suspended Due To Low GPA
LSU v IowaSportsAngel Reese, LSU Betting Favorites For Women's NCAA Basketball Title