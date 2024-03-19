Angel Reese Responds After AI Nudes Go Viral On Social Media

Angel Reese has been working hard this past year. Overall, she won the NCAA Championship with LSU in April of 2023. Subsequently, she became a household name who is certainly going to do big things in the WNBA. Moreover, her LSU Tigers are a powerhouse yet again, and they are expected to do big things at the NCAA tournament. At this point in her career, Reese has a bright future, and fans are excited to see what she can do. This is only exacerbated by her new rivalry with Caitlin Clark, who could very well be the greatest women's basketball player of all time.

Unfortunately, Angel Reese has to deal with a lot of BS online. Firstly, you have the haters who just want to rain on her parade. Secondly, you have the racist basketball fans who dog whistle by calling her "arrogant" or a "showboat." Lastly, you have weirdos who try and make up stories online. For instance, a rogue account came out and posted nudes of Angel Reese. However, it was immediately made clear that these images were made with AI. In fact, Reese addressed the controversy on Twitter.

Read More: Angel Reese Returns To Baltimore In Hometown Sellout

Angel Reese Has Bigger Things To Think About

"Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!" she wrote. "Like i know im fine & seem to have an appeal to some but im literally 21 and yall doing this bs when i would neverrrrrr." AI nudes are certainly disgusting, and they have continued to be a huge problem. Massive stars are becoming victims to it all, and social media companies won't combat it. Hopefully, something changes fast before more young women are taken advantage of in this regard.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you think needs to happen for these things to stop happening? Is it time politicians stepped up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and all of their upcoming projects, games, and controversies.

Read More: Angel Reese Teases Decision On Future