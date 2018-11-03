tennessee
- ViralGucci Mane's New 1017 Signee Draws Amused Reactions From FansTennessee rapper Brezden was jokingly referred to as "Kodak White."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsNCAA Punishes University Of Tennessee For 200+ ViolationsAn $8 million fine and recruiting limits are amongst the penalties. By Ben Mock
- MusicMayor Of Tina Turner's Birthplace Wants To Build A Statue In Her HonorMayor Bill Rawls Jr. wants the statue to live in Brownsville's Heritage Park.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLizzo Defies Tennessee Anti-Drag Law At Tour StopLizzo let her actions speak for her opinon on Tennessee's drag ban on Friday night.By Ben Mock
- CrimeShots Fired Outside Of Nike Facility In MemphisThere was a shooting outside of Nike's distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlabama's Star WR Jaylen Waddle Likely Out For Season With Ankle InjuryAlabama's Jaylen Waddle is out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKanye West Fails To Make Wyoming, Missouri Ballot For November ElectionKanye West fails to make the Missouri and Wyoming ballots for the upcoming presidential election. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDaughter Of Legendary Singer Hank Williams Jr. Dies In Car CrashThe daughter of Hank Williams Jr. died in a car crash, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- RandomTennessee Price Gouger's Stockpile Of Coronavirus Supplies Seized For DonationsA Tennessee man was selling hand sanitizer for $70.By Milca P.
- MusicYGTUT Separates The Real From The Fake On "Bootleggers"As one of the latest emcees representing for Tennessee's rap scene, YGTUT gives fans a royal banger with his new single "Bootleggers."By Keenan Higgins
- RandomMan Lights Spliff During Court Hearing For Possession Of Cannabis ChargeLighting up in court isn't suggested but Spencer Boston felt he had a point to prove.By Aron A.
- MusicLizzo Becomes First Female Act To Headline Bonnaroo FestivalMajor moves. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBonnaroo 2020 Lineup: DaBaby, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Gates, & MoreNelly, SAINt JHN, Denzel Curry, and so many others are all set to perform.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTupac Shakur (Not That One) Arrested For Pulling A Knife On PoliceThis man's name is literally Tupac Amaru Shakur.By Alex Zidel
- RandomWoman Charged For Twerking & Doing The Splits Atop Moving Car: WatchMyscellent Shelton-Cox was arrested for disorderly conduct.By Alex Zidel
- Music"Bonnaroo 2019" Attendee Found Dead On Festival GroundsFor the 2nd year in a row, a man was found unresponsive at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.By Devin Ch
- SportsMayor “Kane” Chokeslams Man Through A Table At Symposium: VideoGlenn Jacobs reverts back to Kane during symposium in Tennessee. By Kyle Rooney
- MusicBlocBoy JB Arrested In Memphis On The Eve Of Headliner PerformanceBlocBoy JB was part of a "multi-agency investigation" that culminated in the arrest of 20 individuals.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesTay Keith Is The Mastermind Behind Co Cash's Follow-Up Project "F.A.C.T.S."Come for the Tay Keith beats, stay for Co Cash's prodigious talent.By Devin Ch
- SocietyRihanna Sends Legal Warning To Trump Administration After Her Music Was Played At RallyThe artist is making her stance official.By Zaynab
- Music8Ball & MJG Inducted In '18 Class Of Memphis Music Hall Of FameThe legendary Memphis rap duo was honored in an induction class that includes Aretha Franklin & Eddie Floyd.By Devin Ch