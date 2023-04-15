The University of Tennessee has been punished by the NCAA for over 200 violations and infractions of NCAA policy. The investigation, which began in July 2022, focused on the football program under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt coached the Volunteers between 2018 and 2020.

Amongst the staggering number of violations, the NCAA alleged that Pruitt had made $60,000 worth of “impermissible benefits.” Specifically, Pruitt and his wife were accused of directly paying the families of 16 players. “The panel encountered a challenging set of circumstances related to prescribing penalties in this case,” the infractions committee said in its decision. “The panel urges the Infractions Process Committee and the membership to clearly define its philosophy regarding penalties — which extends beyond postseason bans — and memorialize that philosophy in an updated set of penalty guidelines,” the ruling read.

Volunteers Avoid Bowl Ban

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 15: Joe Milton III #7 throws a pass in the second quarter during the Tennessee Volunteers spring football game at Neyland Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The biggest part of the ruling is that the Volunteers will not be ruled bowl ineligible in the coming seasons. However, beyond that saving grace, the punishment is hefty. The college will have to pay an $8 million fine. The amount was described by the NCAA as “equivalent to the financial impact the school would have faced if it missed the postseason during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.” Furthermore, it is believed that the figure is the largest fine handed down in an infractions case. University President Donde Plowman had said she was shocked at the “number of violations and the number of people involved and their efforts to conceal their activities from our compliance staff and leadership within the athletic department.”

The NCAA also docked 12 scholarships over the next six seasons. This leniency was due to Tennessee’s self-imposed 16 scholarship reduction after allegations initially arose in late 2020. However, the Vols will have to recruit with two fewer scholarships for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the school will have to vacate any wins involving the 16 players named in the infractions. These games are to be announced at a later date. Additionally, the Vols were hit with several other penalties relating to player recruiting, especially around recruit visits.

