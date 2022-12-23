A shocking number of rappers lost their lives in 2022. Just days before we welcome in a new year, another name is topping the list – 22-year-old Big Scarr. On Thursday (December 22), reports of the 1017 artist’s death began circulating online. Since then, law enforcement has given confirmation, and his family has opened up about the late man’s cause of death.

TMZ reportedly spoke with the late recording artist’s uncle, Arthur Woods, who was able to provide more information regarding his nephew’s death. Apparently, the Memphis native – born Alexander Woods – was at his girlfriend’s house yesterday when he overdosed on prescription pills.

Rapper Big Scarr attends a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It remains unclear where Scarr got the medication. However, his family says that the countless traumatic experiences he went through, such as being shot and surviving a serious car accident, were heavy for him.

While the pain was undeniably brutal, it only inspired Woods to grow and make a name for himself in the industry. His stage moniker came as a result of the vehicle crash, during which he went through the windshield. Afterward, he was left with a massive scar on his body.

During his shooting incident in 2020, the bullet that hit Scarr began travelling up his spine. Following that, he needed surgery to remove his appendix.

Aside from the physical issues, Uncle Arthur says his late nephew was struggling with depression throughout his short life. Particularly, the death of his grandmother was tough for him.

Rather than dwell on the sadness, Woods is choosing to remember Big Scarr as a “nice young man and a beautiful person who was very passionate about music.”

Previously law enforcement sources shared that Scarr’s body shows no signs of foul play. They’re moving forward with a further investigation of his death at this time. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates.

RIP.

