Boosie Badazz Mocked for Wearing Oversized Jordans

Boosie Badazz finds himself in the spotlight once again, but this time it's not for his parenting skills. In a recent video shared on social media, the Baton Rouge native can be seen giving his daughter fishing instructions. However, instead of focusing on the moment, people couldn't help but notice something else - Boosie's oversized Jordans. The rapper's choice of footwear sparked a flurry of reactions across social media. Comments flooded in, with many users poking fun at the size of Boosie's shoes. From remarks about "Size 18 Jordans" to questioning why his shoes were so "dam big," the internet wasted no time in mocking the rapper's fashion choice.

The video was later reposted by No Jumper, a popular media platform, where the comments section became a battleground of shoe-related banter. Users couldn't resist making jokes about Boosie's seemingly large footwear, with comments ranging from speculation about his shoe size to outright disbelief at the size of his kicks. While Boosie Badazz is no stranger to controversy or online trolling, this latest incident showcases how even the most mundane moments can become fodder for internet ridicule. Despite his genuine attempt at bonding with his daughter over a fishing trip, the focus quickly shifted to the rapper's unconventional fashion statement.

Boosie Badazz's "Size 18" Jordans

Boosie Badazz clowned for wearing "size 18 Jordans" while giving daughter fishing lesson pic.twitter.com/5H4UIkxBPS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 30, 2024

It's not the first time Boosie has faced criticism for his wardrobe choices, and it likely won't be the last. But as the saying goes, any publicity is good publicity, and Boosie's oversized Jordans have certainly got people talking. Whether it's intentional or not, the rapper continues to command attention, both for his music and his larger-than-life persona - quite literally in this case.

