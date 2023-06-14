Boosie Badazz says he wants to become a defense attorney after attending the double murder trial of YNW Melly, earlier this week. Boosie explained his goal in a post on Instagram, Tuesday.

“IM NOT MISSING NO MORE RAP MURDER TRIALS‼️” Boosie wrote. “THIS SHIT IS EDUCATION NO [cap emoji] WATCHING THE DEFENSE N PROSECUTION DROP BARS THEN LOOKING AT THE JURORS TRYIN TO READ THEM IS CRAZY‼️I WANT TO STUDY LAW ,I WANNA TRY IT ,I THINK I CAN BE A DEFENSE ATTORNEY R AT LEAST HELP SOME ATTORNEYS OUT‼️IM MOTIVATED.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the post in the comments section. “Boosie would be in contempt all the time and he wouldn’t tell his clients about the plea deals,” one user commented. Another wrote: “I just laughed 2 fuckin hard bro real life pulled up to the trial lord hell nawl.”

Not everyone was happy with Boosie’s antics. The father of one of the victims, YNW Juvy, recently called Boosie and others out for supporting Melly in the trial. “Y’all are bitches, man. Boosie down there supporting Melly — he flaw as fuck for that. He don’t even know that n***a Melly,” Juvy’s father said on social media. “He talking ’bout, ‘I want Melly free ’cause that n***a bought me snacks and a magazine at the airport.’ What? Man, go to Marlo Mike’s trial, n***a. Fuck you at this n***a trial? Marlo Mike in that bitch fighting for his life, n***a. You got that man staying up the road doing all that God damn time, but you in there for Melly.”

Boosie isn’t the only rapper to show support for Melly in recent days. Lil Durk also posted “Free YNW Melly” on his Instagram Story after the rapper’s first day on trial. Keep an eye out for more updates regarding YNW Melly’s double murder trial as the week continues.

