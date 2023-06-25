21 Savage’s discography is impressive enough on its own, but when the Atlanta-based artist jumps on a feature, you can almost always guarantee he’ll end up bodying the original artist. Some of his most popular joint efforts in recent memory include “Jimmy Cooks” with Drake, along with the entirety of their Her Loss album. He was also a standout on Metro Boomin’s HEROES & VILLAINS project, giving us bars on bars alongside The Weeknd on “Creepin’.”

For his latest release, the SAVAGE MODE rapper has once again joined forces with Young Thug, showing out on two separate tracks from the YSL leader’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album. In the first half, we hear him team up with Travis Scott and Yak Gotti for Thugger’s “Wit Da Racks.” Later on, he returns once again, this time on “Want Me Dead” as the lone guest appearance.

Young Thug and 21 Savage Reunite on “Want Me Dead”

“Came from the bottom and I made it to the other side, nah, I ain’t use no ferry / Opps be smokin’ on ni**as they ain’t step on, them ni**as funny, Jim Carrey,” Savage cleverly rhymes halfway through his verse. “Y’all ni**as p*ssy, it’s all on your breath / Go against me, that s**t bad for your health,” the 30-year-old reminds listeners as his turn on the mic comes to an end.

Stream Young Thug and 21 Savage’s “Want Me Dead” collab above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Will you have the former’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album in rotation for the rest of the summer? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

We in the middle of summer, but ni**a, we steppin’, this s**t feel like February

Yellow diamonds, they canary

Came from the bottom and I made it to the other side, nah, I ain’t use no ferry

Opps be smokin’ on ni**as they ain’t step on, them ni**as funny, Jim Carrey