Benny The Butcher Teases Lil Wayne’s Verse From Their Upcoming Track

The anticipation is through the roof! We now have even more to chew on with this upcoming collaboration between Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher and Louisiana legend Lil Wayne. Back in early July, the internet caught a brief snippet of this track in a short video from Twitter that Benny shared with his followers on the platform. All Wayne can rap is, “New Orleans to Buffalo,” before Benny cuts the audio. “That’s all ya’ll need to hear, y’all heard what the man said. I said I need Lil Wayne, y’all heard what the man said. It’s on the way.”

Unfortunately, four months are gone and there is still no song out on streaming. However, we now have more information, including the song title. In an Instagram post from thehiphopwolf, the caption on the post reads, “#BennyTheButcher played his new song “Big Dog” with #LilWayne during a recent event in Buffalo 🔥 thoughts?” We have that and an extended listen of Tunechi’s verse as well.

Benny The Butcher Previews Lil Wayne’s Verse Listen:

Lil Wayne is dropping incredible one-liner after one-liner as he is so well-known for. As the clip says, Benny The Butcher previewed this at an event in his hometown of Buffalo, New York. Hopefully, it will land on his upcoming album that is being produced by Hit-Boy, Everybody Can’t Go. It was expected to be out on August 11. But, just like the Wayne collab, we have not received it yet, so we are hoping that day will come sooner than later.

