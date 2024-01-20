Drake Gave Us A Worldwide Bop And Lyrical Banger On "Scary Hours" EP

Drake is one of the few artists who can have a song blow up without much notice or rollout. He was able to pull that off six years ago (January 19) with his two-pack EP, Scary Hours. It began the running theme within Drizzy's catalog that has now produced a follow-up and is the title for the For All The Dogs extended version. As we mentioned, the first Scary Hours possessed one of Drake's biggest songs ever, that is "God's Plan."

It took over the internet and it was his first single since "Signs" about a year prior in 2017. Joining the global phenomenon was the more lyrically-heavy "Diplomatic Immunity." While "God's Plan" is more of a triumphant and thankful cut about how far he's come amidst adversity, the latter flexes a more braggadocious Drake. "'Cause n****s started talkin' to me like I'm slowin' down / Opinions over statistics, of course / Gassed off journalistic / Come at me and all you'll get is the ballistic report."

Relisten To "Diplomatic Immunity" And "God's Plan" By Drake

Every time a year passes by, it makes it crazier and crazier when hit songs grow older. "God's Plan" feels like it is about three years old. But, when you can stack hits like Drake, that is going to happen. While a good amount of people have grown tired of the track for its constant radio and playlist attention, you have to admit he knows how to pen an earworm. Do not lie you still repeat those lyrics below here and there. Even all these years later, the song is still in his top 10 on Spotify with over 2.4 billion streams. Its accompanying iconic visuals have racked up an astounding 73 million views.

What were your thoughts on Drake's EP Scary Hours when it dropped six years ago? Out of "God's Plan" and 'Diplomatic Immunity" which one was your favorite at the time? Has your opinion changed, why or why not? Is "God's Plan" his best single ever?

Quotable Lyrics From "God's Plan":

She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly

I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry"

Fifty Dub, I even got it tatted on me

Eighty-one, they'll bring the crashers to the party

And you know me

Turn the O2 into the O3, dog

