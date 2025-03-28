News
Naomi Sharon Can We Do This Over
Songs
Naomi Sharon Asks "Can We Do This Over" On Another Stunning Single
Naomi Sharon delivers a despondent but powerful performance ahead of the release of a new EP, which drops in May.
By
Devin Morton
5 hrs ago
161 Views