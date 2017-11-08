new feature
- NewsFatboy SSE Links Up With Blueface On The “Fly Away” RemixThe comedian-turned-rapper taps Blueface to speak on the lifestyle their accomplishments have paved for them.
By Angela Savage
- AnticsLil Nas X Makes Outlandish Use Of Twitter Voice FeatureLil Nas X was one of the first people to try out the new feature on Twitter, echoing the word "Penis" through the social network.By Alex Zidel
- TechInstagram To Begin Labelling Photoshopped Images With “False Information” WarningThe app will warn users which images have been altered.By Lynn S.
- SocietyInstagram To Implement "Lyrics" Feature Into StoriesInstagram's latest feature may very well reintroduce angst to the internet. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentNew Spotify Feature Allows Multiple People To Control The Aux CordSpotify is currently testing the new feature.By Aida C.
- RelationshipsTinder Announces Lite Version For Users In Remote LocationsTinder serves remote locations now. By Aida C.
- SocietyTwitter Considers Adding "Edit Button" To Clarify Old TweetsThe idea is back on Twitter's radar.By Zaynab
- LifeFacebook Messenger Adds Option To Delete MessagesFinally, you can delete texts on Messenger.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix Is Testing An Instant Scene-Replay FunctionSo you don't ever have to miss big moments.By Aron A.
- MusicSoundCloud Announces Instagram Integration On iOS & AndroidThe update makes sharing music that much easier.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Wayne Believes Nicki Minaj Is "Still The Queen Of Hip-Hop"Weezy may be a little biased but he's still a firm believer in Nicki.By Alex Zidel
- TechInstagram Has A New Feature To Combat Substance AbuseLooking out for the people. By hnhh
- EntertainmentNetflix May Start Running Ads Between EpisodesUsers are not gonna be happy about this. By Brynjar Chapman
- TechInstagram Stories Announces Music Feature To Celebrate 400 Million UsersUsed will be able to document the soundtrack to their life.By Zaynab
- MusicYouTube Will Now Publish Music Credits On VideosThe new feature bodes well for smaller artist looking to get their name across.By Devin Ch
- TechInstagram Reportedly Gearing Up To Unveil Video and Voice CallingInstagram's possible new features are already buried in the app's files.By hnhh
- SocietyTwitter Officially Launches 280-Character LimitGet ready for some lengthy tweets. By Chantilly Post
