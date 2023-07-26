Congress UFO Hearing Claims “Non-Human Biologics” Discovered, Pentagon Denies Cover-Up Story

The idea of other life existing in our vast universe isn’t anything new. Still, it fascinates the minds of many. Today (July 26), we’re closer than ever to revealing the truth about how much our government knows, thanks to a groundbreaking Congress hearing which heard several experts share testimony of their personal experiences with unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP). Among them was former intelligence official David Grusch. He spoke about the US’s “multi-decade” program focused on reverse engineering crashed UFOs.

As per the Guardian, Grusch oversaw a team analyzing UAPs until 2023. During his career, he claims he was denied access to top-secret government programs studying UFOs. In addition, the expert says he’s seen “very brutal” backlash for sharing his allegations. He allegedly knows of others “who have been harmed or injured” for speaking their truth amid the government’s quest to keep things quiet. “As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation [interview] biologics came with some of these recoveries,” Grusch told Congress when asked about alleged UFO crash sites.

Experts Share UFO Experience

Former US Intelligence Agent David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human biologics. pic.twitter.com/923QpQK1o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2023

Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves reveals chilling details on the existence of UFOs:



“These objects were staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds. These same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds.” pic.twitter.com/oEkLQHckof — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2023

“Non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to,” the witness added when asked if the pilots of the flying objects were otherworldly. Elsewhere in the hearing, former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves shared his UFO story. He described the ones he encountered “every day for at least a couple years” off the Atlantic coast as “staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds.”

It’s worth noting that Grusch has never seen any alleged alien crafts or extraterrestrials himself. However, his “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials” lead him to believe he’s right. At this time, the Pentagon is denying Grusch’s cover-up allegations. “[Investigators haven’t discovered] any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” they declared in a statement.

Watch the Full Congress Hearing

Tap into the Guardian‘s full live stream of the controversial UFO Congress hearing above. Would you be surprised if the government confirms what David Grusch has said to be true in the near future? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

