UFOs
- Pop CulturePentagon Shares Three Videos Of "UFOs" To "Clear Up Misconceptions"These videos have been online since 2015 but have now been officially claimed by the Pentagon.ByBen Mock3.8K Views
- ViralLizzo & Post Malone Share Thoughts On UFOs, Aliens & The U.S. Congress HearingsLizzo's in shock, and Posty thinks it's a likely possibility; which side are you on?ByGabriel Bras Nevares1024 Views
- TechCongress UFO Hearing Claims "Non-Human Biologics" Discovered, Pentagon Denies Cover-Up StoryFormer intelligence official David Grusch shared that "multiple colleagues" were physically injured for looking into UAP activity "by people within the US federal government."ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- Pop CultureSteven Spielberg Says He Thinks The Government Is Hiding UFO InfoSteven Spielberg says that the government knows more about aliens than they let on.ByCole Blake3.9K Views
- Pop CultureBiden Administration Denies Aliens Were Behind Multiple UFOs Spotted In North America"There is no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Monday press conference.ByHayley Hynes2.5K Views
- Pop CultureChris Brown Says Aliens Already Live Among UsChris Brown says that aliens have been visiting us for a long time.ByCole Blake7.3K Views
- RandomObama Says UFO Sightings Are LegitPresident Barack Obama says that UFO sightings are real.ByAlex Zidel10.6K Views
- MusicPost Malone Details Encounters With UFOs, Ghosts, & Cursed ObjectsPosty has had some wild experiences. ByJoshua Robinson4.2K Views
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Relief Bill Includes Provision To Have Pentagon Reveal UFO InformationThe COVID-19 relief bill included a provision that will require the Pentagon to release information regarding UFOs.ByCole Blake4.6K Views