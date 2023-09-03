Pentagon Shares Three Videos Of “UFOs” To “Clear Up Misconceptions”

The Department of Defense recently three videos of “UFOs” acquired by the US Navy over the last 20 years. All three videos have been in the public domain since at least 2015. They were previously available through what the DoD has called “unauthorized releases.” Furthermore, the Department said that this was part of an effort to be more transparent.

“The Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017. The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos. After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified,” the agency said.

UFO Transparency From US Government Increases

The images were released on a dedicated website set up by the US government. It is the latest move in a push for more transparency about the subject. In July, Congress held a series of hearings on the issue. The hearings gained notoriety after a “former intelligence officer” claimed, under oath, that the US government was in “possession of UFOs and non-human biologics.” However, his testimony was slightly tainted by the admission that he himself had never seen any of the objects in question.

The Pentagon later denied that there was any sort of cover-up involving evidence of UFOs. “[Investigators haven’t discovered] any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” the agency declared in a statement.

