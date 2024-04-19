The Alchemist & Oh No, AKA Gangrene, Team Up For Gritty Project "Heads I Win, Tails You Lose"

Beverly Hills, California producer extraordinaire The Alchemist is back to revive an old hip-hop group of his. Gangrene is an outfit that consists of himself and fellow Californian Oh No. Together they form the duo called Gangrene. They have been collaborating with each other since 2010 and have lots of chemistry in the studio. However, the last record we heard from these masterful artists came back in 2015 with You Disgust Me. But that all changes today, as The Alchemist and Oh No are here with their fourth project Heads I Win, Tails You Lose.

They did release one single for Heads I Win at the beginning of April with "Oxnard Water Torture," which is the city in which Oh No resides. As for the production, Uncle Al and Oh No bring some chilling, dark, and gritty instrumentals with apt sound effects to accentuate the vibe. The rapping is also a highlight with both contributing in that department as well. Intricate rhymes and deliberate flows are the name of the game in this case.

Listen To Heads I Win, Tails You Lose By The Alchemist, Oh No, & Gangrene

The features list is also impressive, as more underground names pop out for this offering. Gangrene taps ANKHLEJOHN, Boldy James, and Evidence as they all bring their unique personalities to the table. Both Al and Oh No are coming off big years in 2023 with a multitude of albums and collaborations and this a great start to '24. Be sure to check out Heads I Win, Tails You Lose with the links above.

Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Tracklist:

Congratulations, You Lose Dinosaur Jr. Oxnard Water Torture The Gates Of Hell (feat. ANKHLEJOHN) Cloud Surfing Free Money Interlude Espionage Magic Dust (feat. Evidence) Watch Out Just Doing Art (feat. Boldy James) You Should Join The Army Royal Hand Muffler Lung

