The Alchemist & Oh No, AKA Gangrene, Team Up For Gritty Project "Heads I Win, Tails You Lose"

The rapper/producer duo drop their fourth project together.

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
133 Views
alchemist heads i winalchemist heads i win

Beverly Hills, California producer extraordinaire The Alchemist is back to revive an old hip-hop group of his. Gangrene is an outfit that consists of himself and fellow Californian Oh No. Together they form the duo called Gangrene. They have been collaborating with each other since 2010 and have lots of chemistry in the studio. However, the last record we heard from these masterful artists came back in 2015 with You Disgust Me. But that all changes today, as The Alchemist and Oh No are here with their fourth project Heads I Win, Tails You Lose.

They did release one single for Heads I Win at the beginning of April with "Oxnard Water Torture," which is the city in which Oh No resides. As for the production, Uncle Al and Oh No bring some chilling, dark, and gritty instrumentals with apt sound effects to accentuate the vibe. The rapping is also a highlight with both contributing in that department as well. Intricate rhymes and deliberate flows are the name of the game in this case.

Read More: GloRilla's Mugshot Has Released Following Her DUI Arrest

Listen To Heads I Win, Tails You Lose By The Alchemist, Oh No, & Gangrene

The features list is also impressive, as more underground names pop out for this offering. Gangrene taps ANKHLEJOHN, Boldy James, and Evidence as they all bring their unique personalities to the table. Both Al and Oh No are coming off big years in 2023 with a multitude of albums and collaborations and this a great start to '24. Be sure to check out Heads I Win, Tails You Lose with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Heads I Win, Tails You Lose by The Alchemist, Oh No, and Gangrene? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Out of the rapping or production, which impressed you more and why? Which guest artist had the strongest appearance? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The Alchemist, Oh No, and Gangrene. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Tracklist:

  1. Congratulations, You Lose
  2. Dinosaur Jr.
  3. Oxnard Water Torture
  4. The Gates Of Hell (feat. ANKHLEJOHN)
  5. Cloud Surfing
  6. Free Money Interlude
  7. Espionage
  8. Magic Dust (feat. Evidence)
  9. Watch Out
  10. Just Doing Art (feat. Boldy James)
  11. You Should Join The Army
  12. Royal Hand
  13. Muffler Lung

Read More: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Hold Hands During Beach Date Less Than A Month After Splitting

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesMixtapesStream Gangrene's (Alchemist & Oh No) Album "You Disgust Me"3.7K
The-Alchemist-Flying-High-Part-Two-1698937445MixtapesThe Alchemist Shares New Project "Flying High, Part 2"3.9K
MixtapesReversals294
The Alchemist Flying High 2 Features Hip Hop NewsMixtapesThe Alchemist Unveils Exciting Features For New EP, "Flying High 2"2.1K