Yeat Goes 2/2 On "King Tonka" & "Heavy Stunts" With Don Toliver

Yeat has been going on an underrated run this year, especially when you factor in all of the rap beefs and major releases. His latest album 2093, while divisive, did receive a lot of love from critics and is seen as his best work to date. The Oregon-bred and California-based rapper really expanded on his distorted and futuristic rage sound, and it has placed him in a playing field with the genre's biggest competitors. Over the months following the project, Yeat has been dropping some fire singles, with "King tonka and "Heavy stunts" being two more welcome additions.

This two-pack supersedes his trippy Soundcloud release "HeliMan" from just two weeks ago. It is not clear if these tracks are hinting at a new project, or a separate version of 2093 like how we got with P2 (Phase 2). For now, we are just enjoying this twofer for what they are, which is spacey trap bangers. Both are solid offerings, but "Heavy stunts" is one we want to highlight.

Listen To "King Tonka" & "Heavy Stunts" By Yeat & Don Toliver

This first-ever collaboration between Yeat and Don Toliver is a good first look at what these two could put forth in the future. It is a duo we can certainly see producing more in the future based on their similar approaches. When Don pops in for the second verse, he begins by mimicking Yeat's deep, monotone cadence before bringing out his higher-pitched and nasally delivery we are accustomed to. Their chemistry is off to a great start, and we cannot wait for more.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles "King tonka" and "Heavy stunts" by Yeat and Don Toliver? Which track are you enjoying more right now and why? Do you need more Don Toliver collabs going forward? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yeat and Don Toliver. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "Heavy stunts":

All these h*es were poppin' the mollies

Pulled off on a Harley (Err), why these h*es wanna top me

Why my fans wanna crowd me? Tell me how this soundin'

We trappin' out the Downey (We chop—), on top of the mountain

My diamonds got from drownin' (We chop—)

Ha-ha, this s*** a big-big business, smoke you down like a cigar

