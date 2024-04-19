Yeat Leaves Off "HeliMAn," A Return To Form For Fans

Yeat has grown to be one of the biggest rappers in the modern landscape and could maybe be one of the most influential. His wavy, rage rap sound has evolved over the last few years and 2093 was the last iteration of it. However, it seemed to divide a lot of fans, while winning over a handful of critics, including Anthony Fantano. But the Oregon native is seemingly winning back some of his supporters with a new single "HeliMAn."

This track is currently a Soundcloud only release, so this track seems to be for the extreme die-hards. So far, plenty of them have flocked to support "HeliMAn" and they are digging it. Tons of flame emojis and praise fill the comments under the song, and it makes sense why. As with most of Yeat's music, you go to it for the vibes, production, and hype factor.

Listen To "HeliMAn" By Yeat

This loosie checks off each of those boxes with perhaps the beat being the biggest highlight. The synths play a major role in adding some personality throughout the instrumental. Then, you have the resonant bass which will make you want to rage out of control. We can this song working for those late summer nights and we will certainly be revisiting this track.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "HeliMAn" by Yeat? Can you see his fans supporting this sound compared to what 2093 did? Does this deserve a more widespread release? Are you still bumping his last album? If so which songs? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yeat. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're gonna get X'd out on the cross, yeah, not no red (Cross)

Side by side, side, we got big trucks and big guns (Err)

They ask where I came from, I'm the holy one

Put it on the sun, put it on the moon, yeah

Tell me what the f*** you do before you gonna do it

Tell me how the f*** I look before you ever suit it

