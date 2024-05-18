RXKNephew Makes It Clear That There Are "No Handouts" On Latest Single

If you are not familiar with RXKNephew, you better get with the program! He has been thriving in the underground scene of New York and has developed quite a unique sound. Nephew brings an unorthodox flow that you really are not going to find anywhere else. On top of that, his is also a wild card, as each release is a blind listen. His approach varies from track to track. From stone-faced to tongue in cheek, you really cannot go into a new song and expect anything. It is why each release we cover of his is always so intriguing. Today, RXKNephew has dropped another single called "No Handouts," which follows up on a bevy of records. One of them includes his commentary on the now lingering Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

He did so by hopping on the "BBL DRIZZY" diss instrumental that Metro Boomin released about two weeks ago. However, he did not just focus on them. RXKNephew name dropped Rick Ross, Kanye West, Gunna, Meek Mill, and more. "No Handouts" also supersedes "Money Can't Replace Time," which is a promo record for his upcoming project Till I'm Dead 2. That is due at the end of May, and "No Handouts" could be another title to appear on his seventh LP of the year.

Listen To "No Handouts" By RXKNephew

Like "Money Can't Replace Time," Nephew is taking a more conventional approach, both instrumentally and with his flow. There is a slight discrepancy between how his rapping matches up with the beat. But for the most part it follows suit. "No Handouts" is one of his darkest tracks, especially beat wise, which is provided by Brainstorm. It is trap-flavored and switches up a couple of times to an even more cavernous level. RXKNephew has one with "No Handouts."

