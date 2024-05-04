RXKNephew Teases New LP With "Money Can't Replace Time"

New York hip-hop -- as every fan of the genre knows -- is extremely diverse. One artist that is contributing to the colorful scenery out East is underground rapper RXKNephew. You would be hard pressed to find someone who has a larger discography than this man has since he began his career in 2019. In just five months, the off-kilter MC has dropped six(!) tapes already. Even NBA YoungBoy is not doing those kinds of numbers that early on. What is even more shocking is that he is nowhere near done. According to Stereogum, the "Critical" creator is gearing up for another project that will be out by the end of the month. To promote Till I’m Dead 2, RXKNephew is back with "Money Can't Replace Time."

If that title rings a bell, that is because this will be a sequel to his so called "debut LP" Till I'm Dead. That released a little over a year ago, March 10 to be exact. As we mentioned at the beginning, RXKNephew is does like to do things by the book. If you want to hear what we mean, we highly encourage you to go back and listen to his Christmas-themed track "HAPPY HOLIDAYS."

Listen To "Money Can't Replace Time" By RXKNephew

It is a tongue in cheek rendition of Mariah Carey's classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." That is all we want to reveal to you for now. But as for "Money Can't Replace Time," it is definitely a much safer and toned-down approach to what he considers normal. His flows match the tempo of the production, whereas before he would have a Blueface mindset of rapping off beat. All in all, it is a solid release from the prolific personality.

