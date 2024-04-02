RXKNephew "Mind Yo F***ing Business" Review

RXKNephew has garnered recognition for his frequent music releases and distinctive punched-in technique. The rapper has built his career on saying hilarious and out-of-pocket lyrics over banging beats with plenty of style. So, it should come as no surprise that RXKNephew's latest full-length release has been given the humorous title of Mind Yo F***ing Business. MYFB was released on March 29 and contains 11 off-the-wall tracks dispersed over 23 minutes. The project is Neph's 59th studio album since he began dropping jewels in 2019, following up efforts such as Born 2 Die and 2023's Life After Neph. Given that RXKNephew's output has been so staggering, it's absurd that he seems to show no signs of slowing or stopping. Here's a look at Mind Yo F***ing Business and a review of the material within.

The Album Hasn't Generated Much Buzz Online

Despite RXKNephew's status as a meme icon in a number of social media circles, Mind Yo F***ing Business hasn't been getting a lot of attention. Threads referencing the album in popular hip hop spaces such as Reddit and Twitter have received very few comments and replies, and the lyrics and album credits aren't even available on sites like Genius. As a result, it's seemingly impossible to identify the album's sole vocal guest who appears on tracks such as "Punch Yo Father Out" and the alum's opener "If You Play With Me I Will Kill You."

The tepid response to Mind Yo F***ing Business seems to indicate that RXKNephew's popularity is waning, likely due to the oversaturation of his sound in recent years. While many of his tracks, such as "American tteroristt" and "Tory Lanez Should Have Shot His Barbershop Up," still get frequent rotation, his latest outing seems to be languishing in relative obscurity.

"MYFB" Has Some Hilarious Track Titles, But Not Much Else

On Mind Yo F***ing Business, RXKNephew offers a wide array of hilarious tracks, such as the brief but enjoyable "If You Play With Me I Will Kill You," as well as more straightforward offerings like "Slap Yo Baby Mama." Unfortunately, a number of these songs have very little to offer lyrically, as Neph provides the same jokes and turns of phrase to spin ghetto tales of shooting opps, slanging rocks, and stealing other rappers' women. Tracks like "Jump On Yo Face," "Imma Drink Everyday," and "Ain't No Heds Up We Gone Jump You" come and go without leaving any impact at all.

Still, there are a few highlights, such as the melodic spacey dance beat on "Wish I Went To School For Selling Crack," which is all but guaranteed to lift you from your seat and get you dancing. The following track, "Knock Dreads Out Yo Head With A Switch," is probably the funniest song on the album, with a spooky, ominous instrumental topped with lyrics like: “Parking lot pimping / I don’t play the club scene / Way too many guns / Way too many dreads in this view.” Meanwhile, “Walk In With A Bomb Strapped To My Chest” sees RXKNephew almost aping the style of an old-school Future banger, with a stream of consciousness flow referencing his frequent alcohol consumption and lack of respect for his peers.

Conclusion

Luckily, RXKNephew concludes Mind Yo F***ing Business with a pair of bangers in “Please Don’t Make Me Shoot You” and “Put You In A Wheelchair” respectively. On these standout tracks, Neph offers soothing, jazzy instrumentals that allow his distinctive voice to flow smoothly. Unfortunately, there's just not much to differentiate this album from the dozens of other projects dropped by Neph in recent years. Although the album art is among the best in his career, it seems like the project is already fading into obscurity.