Mozzy has spent years honing his West Coast-tinged minimalism, and his new album INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2 doubles down even more on that trademark. He dropped the first installment not even four months ago, and he turned around with a lot more guests to continue his prolific 2025 run.

The "UNDER OATH" spitter teamed up with Boosie Badazz, YFN Lucci, Millyz, Hunxho, Celly Ru, Nardo Wick, and many more on this new LP. The 12-track offering switches between melancholy street narratives and more aggressive Cali confrontation, but in either direction, the instrumentals are pretty bare. Still, this can emphasize certain themes and verses well, although it leaves a little to be desired on other moments. It also fits with previous releases, but this approach is a little more haunting by comparison.

We saw this early thanks to singles like "4 A NECKLACE" and the Lucci-assisted "23 AND 1." However, if the flows and sonic pallets on those cuts didn't interest you, we don't want to get your full-length hopes up. Still, INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2 contains plenty of them. Mozzy's experiences in his native Sacramento and beyond lead to powerful verses and impressive rhyme schemes on occasion. As such, it's worth a listen for its blunt songwriting beyond the lyricism.

We'll see if more link-ups will follow after this new album, such as last year's Lucky Her project in collaboration with Kalan.FrFr. In all likelihood, this won't be the final release we get from an already stacked year so far for Mozzy.

Mozzy – INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2

Tracklist

1. 4 A NECKLACE

2. 23 AND 1 (with YFN Lucci)

3. ONNA B

4. SUPER SOAKER (with Boosie Badazz)

5. ALL I GOT (with Hunxho)

6. LIVIN ILLEGAL (with Millyz)

7. CAN'T SAVE ME (with DCMBR)

8. STUTTER (with Nardo Wick)

9. KNOCK YOU DOWN

10. LOST IN THE TRENCH (with Celly Ru, E MOZZY, and Marco Mula)

11. PRAY FOR GRACE (with Rexx Life Raj)

12. WILL IT EVER STOP RAININ