Mozzy "Children Of The Slums" Review

Mozzy's Children Of The Slums is a 17-track story that weaves the Sacramento rapper's personal journey with a universal message of survival. The album also happens to be Mozzy's eighth full-length studio LP and second under Collective Music Group/Interscope Records. Children Of The Slums features a solid lineup of collaborators including Fridayy, Eric Bellinger, E Mozzy, Celly Ru, and Afira but it’s impossible to drown him out. As expected, each of these names adds their unique flair to the overall narrative. Standout tracks like "Jaded" and "Living Proof" show Mozzy’s ability to blend different sounds and styles. Most important is the message behind Children Of The Slums. Those familiar with Mozzy might see this as a continuation of the poignant storytelling that marked his major label debut, Survivor's Guilt, but that would be putting it too simply.

Pain, Struggle, And Survival

The album opens with not one, but two songs with a raw message of loss and betrayal. "Damn" is a mellow track that immediately sets the tone for the introspective journey ahead where Mozzy calls out a fair-weather friend over a beat that's both haunting and soothing. Almost hurriedly, and to ensure the listener remains trapped, he moves on immediately to "Still Hurt." On this, he layers a soulful sample over hi-hats, as Mozzy admits the lingering pain from the loss of loved ones.

A lot of songs on the album are just like these: Mozzy's open wounds, shared with the world, perhaps in hopes of finding solace. On "Free JuJu" he pays homage to a lost guide and a person he wishes he could have set on the right path but couldn't save in time. This is nearly the same as "Miss Big Bruh,” another heartfelt tribute. However, this time, it’s to a brotherly figure whose absence leaves a void in Mozzy's heart.

But Mozzy is not just sad; he is a survivor. "I Can't Go Out" and "If I Die Right Now" are powerful declarations of Mozzy's determination to not just survive, but leave a legacy. In a similar vein, "I Can't Go Out" is a passionate refusal to succumb to the streets while "If I Die Right Now" questions the depth of loyalty among friends and fans alike.

Reflection And Closure

When it is not about his sadness, Children Of The Slums is also deeply introspective. "Jaded" and "Living Proof" represent the duality of Mozzy's psyche-battling demons while reaching for angels. The former delves into a cloudier soundscape, reflecting the internal struggle between good and evil. In contrast, "Living Proof" is a soulful anthem of triumph with E Mozzy joining to celebrate the realization of dreams against all odds.

The title track is a piano-driven piece that reflects on Mozzy's efforts for his community. It's a raw and honest account highlighting the rapper's deep connection to his roots. "Red Nose Bully" shifts the mood but maintains the message, with Mozzy asserting his enduring presence in the rap game over vibrant pianos and crisp hi-hats. The only reference Mozzy makes to his time imprisoned is "Traumatized,” which highlights the harrowing experience of a court sentencing.

Another major highlight of Children Of The Slums is the finale. The album wraps up with "Better Without You," a gloomy track that drowns in its own sample of Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." In a way, this signifies the exhaustion of watching others suffer. It's a somber end to an album that traverses the spectrum of human emotion.

Cohesive Charm Meets Longing Lyricism

Mozzy's return to the music scene is as understated as it is profound. He made no grand gestures to mark his release. Here, Mozzy turns away from the trend of glorifying jail time, choosing instead to focus on the community that shaped him. His album doesn't dwell on his personal struggles behind bars; rather, it serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those he speaks for. Through his lyrics, it is obvious Mozzy hopes to give a voice to the voiceless with authenticity and raw emotion. Children Of The Slums is not just an album -- it's Mozzy's heartfelt note to the world, delivered with the same unassuming, yet impactful presence he embodies.

Throughout Children of the Slums, Mozzy's pen game is sharp, his delivery is impassioned, and his storytelling is unparalleled. The album is evidence of his growth as an artist and a human being since his incarceration. It's a story of resilience; a story of a man who rose from the slums to speak for those still trapped within them. With each track, Mozzy lays another brick in the foundation of his legacy, proving that even from the darkest corners, light can emerge.



