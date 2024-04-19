Mozzy Pens Street Stories Across "CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS"

Prolific Sacramento, California rapper Mozzy has just come back with a new album for the first time in nearly two years with CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS. Over the last six months or so, he began the rollout for the project with "IF I DIE RIGHT NOW" back in October. Then, in November, he would return with "FREE JUJU," and then conclude the promotional singles in March with "JADED." On the independently released record, Mozzy taps Fridayy, Eric Bellinger, fellow Mozzy Records signees E Mozzy and Celly Ru, and Afira.

If you are an Apple Music listener, you will find one platform-specific edition. In addition to the 17 songs, Mozzy included four music videos for "MISS BIG BRUH," "JADED," "FREE JUJU," and "IF I DIE RIGHT NOW." Furthermore, there is an instrumental only version. Part of the reason for the uncharacteristic gap in between projects was due to Mozzy's arrest in 2022. He was dealt with a federal gun charge and served 10 months at the United States Penitentiary Atwater. On top of that, he was released for a second shorter stint in July 2023 for a shooting that occurred in Kansas at a club that he performed at.

Read More: Birdman Says He's Got "Love & Respect" For UMG For Letting Him Own Masters, But Fans Think Somethings Not Adding Up

Listen To CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS By Mozzy

In a recently published interview with XXL, Mozzy went on to explain that he did not feel like talking about those legal issues on CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS. He expressed his lack of interest overall, in "glorify[ing] my L's." "And I feel like that was a big L, but everything happens for a reason and I used it to my advantage. To sit down, reflect, make some new material, and here you have it CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS by Mozzy? Is this his strongest body of work, why or why not? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the best guest appearance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mozzy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS Tracklist:

DAMN STILL HURT CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS RED NOSE BULLY LOST IT ALL (feat. Fridayy) MISS BIG BRUH EBONY FROM 12TH MISS YOU BLOOD JADED (feat. Eric Bellinger) LIVING PROOF (feat. E Mozzy) TRAUMATIZED LOST IN MY THOUGHTS FREE JUJU ACT A FOOL (feat. Celly Ru & E Mozzy) I CAN'T GO OUT (feat. Afira) IF I DIE RIGHT NOW BETTER WITHOUT YOU

Read More: NBA YoungBoy's Pre-Trial Release At Risk As He's Sent Back To Baton Rouge After Arrest

[Via]