Mozzy Divulges On His Experiences On Sobering "4 A NECKLACE"

Mozzy has been relentless with the releases over the last year and he's going to keep the pressure on later this week with another LP.

Mozzy's INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS are getting the better of him again and it shows on his new single, "4 A NECKLACE." It's the second taster for INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS 2, a sequel to his aforementioned album that dropped this April.

The independent rapper from Sacramento was going to make his quick return on July 25. However, for reasons unknown, it didn't happen. It's now coming this Friday, August 8. The full tracklist is available to view at your leisure on DSPs.

This time around, there will be 12 songs compared to its predecessor's 18. Features include YFN Lucci, Boosie Badazz, Hunxho, Nardo Wick, and more. Mozzy and Lucci's "23 AND 1" serves as the lead single. That's been out since July 2.

It's unclear if this is going to be a collection B-sides or just a continuation of the first tape. But after hearing the effort and care that's palpable on "4 A NECKLACE" we are assuming IT2 will be more like the latter.

The track open with a sobering female vocal sample that sets a sobering tone from the get-go. Mozzy 's authenticity on the cut is refreshing as he keeps it real on his life being difficult. He's experienced it all. Violence, drugs, broken families, it's all crushing. However, he's become resilient because of it and its clear as day on "4 A NECKLACE."

Mozzy "4 A NECKLACE"

Quotable Lyrics:

Them type of things you boys'll never witness
'Cause I go lay down in that cell like it was heaven-sent, they better miss me
Ain't lost a dollar on his brother, he been bettin' with me
Just slap a nick on every bag and that's an extra fifty
When it was smoke, I never left the bity
I had business to stand on and as a man, I stood

