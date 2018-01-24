musician
- ViralSukihana Expertly Trolls Bobbi Althoff But Fans Think She's Being SeriousSukihana pretended as if she didn't know what "musician" meant.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLoren Gray Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?Explore Loren Gray's net worth in 2023. Discover her journey as a social media star, singer, and influential personality.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRihanna Now 3rd Richest Musician In UK After Moving To London Last YearRihanna ranks high on the UK's annual list of its wealthiest music stars after purchasing a home in London, England, last year. By Lynn S.
- Random21 Savage Offers Some Sound Advice On Success & Social Media21 knows better than anyone what it means to be successful.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi Celebrates Birthday With Kanye West, Pete Davidson, And Timothé ChalametIt's nice to have famous friends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX Will Be Released From Jail Tomorrow After Serving A Year For Tax FraudX is coming home after a year in prison for tax fraud.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBig Boi Mourns Death Of Omar Phillips, Drummer For Outkast, Usher & MoreThe musician passed away of congestive heart failure at the age of 48.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"The Hateful Eight" Composer Accuses Quentin Tarantino Of "Stealing From Others"When Ennio Morricone speaks, people listen.By Devin Ch
- MusicJon Bon Jovi Says He'll "Pass" On Kim Kardashian Since Getting Famous By Sex Tape“What’s gonna be in your autobiography?"By Chantilly Post
- MusicNivea Opens Up About Suffering A Stroke After Her First PregnancyThe musician and mother speaks candidly. By hnhh
- MusicBlac Chyna On Her Music Career: "My Music Is Actually Kind Of Fire"Blac Chyna may be releasing new music in the future. By hnhh
- EntertainmentPaul McCartney Recalls Thinking Quincy Jones Was 'Totally Out of His Tree' Following DissThe Beatles musician responds to Jones' unfiltered comments. By hnhh
- SocietyPizza Delivery Guy Goes Viral After Surprising Family With A Crazy Beethoven RenditionThere are talented people everywhere. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJeff Goldblum Is Recording His First Jazz AlbumGoldblum is showcasing a different talent of his. By David Saric
- MusicPrince's Purple Driveway Turks & Caicos Mansion Is Up For AuctionOwn a piece of the music legend's estate for one hefty price tag. By David Saric
- Music VideosDonald Glover Spotted In NYC With Girlfriend & Infant SonDonald Glover is seen with his fam shopping in NYC. Life is good in America. By Safra D
- MusicPrince’s Supposed Real Daughter Makes A Claim To EstateWoman claiming to be Prince’s long-long daughter is trying to bankroll off his estate. By Safra D
- MusicElon Musk Dating Canadian Musician Grimes, Arrive At Met Gala TogetherThis unlikely pair has hit it off. By David Saric
- MusicJohn Mayer Says Dave Chappelle Is "More Musical Than A Lot Of Musicians"John Mayer says Dave Chapelle is a gifted musician. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFKA Twigs Stars In Trippy New Commercial For Apple's HomePodThe shape-shifting visual is certainly fun to watch. By David Saric
- MusicYouTube Offering Support To Artists Who Don't Criticize Site: ReportArtists must sign non-disparagement agreements with YouTube. By Matt F